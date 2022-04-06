0
Rita Dominic to marry popular Nigerian business mogul

Rita Dominic And Boo Rita Dominic and husband, Fidelis Anosike

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rita Dominic to soon be Mrs Anosike

Rita Dominic plans for wedding privately

Social media users congratulate Rita Dominic on her upcoming wedding

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic, 46, readies to walk down the aisle with her finance, Fidelis Anosike.

According to Premium Times Nigeria, Mr Anosike, the man who has charmed the heart of the actress is the owner of Folio Media Group, a multimedia company that owns Daily Times Nigeria.

Another baby company under Rita’s fiance’s wing is The Miss Nigeria pageant.

However, the couple according to reports “got engaged some time ago and have privately been putting plans together for their upcoming nuptials.”

Scrolling through the actress's Instagram shows the first time she posted her husband is dated December 2021.

Before then, the movie sensation and her beau had kept a low profile, thus, making the news of the relationship even more special for fans and well-wishers around the world.

Meanwhile, Rita Dominic has never been married and she was one of Nollywood’s most suitable bachelorettes until recently.

Ever since her marriage ceremony was announced, many social media users including celebrities in Ghana and Nigeria have sent their congratulatory messages to the actress.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
