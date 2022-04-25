Rita Queen gets four nominations at GMA-USA 2022

Rita Queen, Ghanaian US-based gospel singer

Ghanaian US-based gospel singer Rita Queen has gained four (4) nominations at the 2022 edition of the Taptap Send Ghana Music Awards-USA.

She was nominated in 3 categories namely; gospel song of the year, female vocalist of the year, and gospel artist of the year in the second edition of the awards scheme which was organized last year.



The ‘My Shield’ singer with consistency and hard work has proved her agility and confidence since she incepted the music scene.



Ghana Music Awards-USA is designed to celebrate and honour Ghanaian entertainers in and outside the country. It is also aimed at extending the reach of the Ghanaian music industry at home and abroad.



The scheme, after recognizing Rita's hard work placed her among the following categories:



US Based Gospel Song of Year (My Shield)



US Based Gospel Artiste of the Year

US Based Female Gospel Artiste of The Year



US Based Music Video of the Year (My Shield)



Rita’s current nominations come after she was adjudged US-based Gospel Song of the Year 2021 for her song 'He Reigns' which was released in 2020.



She stood tall among her competitors including Basil Larkai, Bra Collins, Nana Adwoa, Millicent Yankey, Humphery Tettey, Hertfordshire Corgie, and Melody Frempong.



Rita Queen is optimistic to come out victorious in all categories she was considered a nomination.



"I am very much sure that with God all things are possible. I am honored for my nominations, it’s already a win for me and I know and believe that I will come out victorious," she said in an interaction with the media.

Rita Queen has admonished her fans to vote for her when the voting pattern is introduced.



She maintained that the Lord has blessed her with yet another song and she is in a good position to bless the world with it soon.



"The Lord has blessed me with a new song and I am all set to shake the foundations of the world with it sooner. My fans should anticipate" she added.



ABOUT RITA QUEEN



Rita Queen is known as Rita Nkansah on her legal documents. She hails from Akim-Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana but makes her living in the United States, Irvington, New Jersey.



Rita Queen had her elementary education at the Hecta Preparatory school, Akim Oda, and proceeded to acquire secondary education at Akim Swedru secondary school.

Trained as a Nurse at Oda community nursing training school, Rita Queen moved to the States in 2010.



Rita had nurtured her talent when she performed at various churches before joining the music industry some few years ago.



According to her, she is poised at preaching salvation and proclaiming the goodness of God unto humanity through Music.



Musical Catalogue:



Holy Name:



Rita Queen invaded the music scene as a professional performer in 2020 with "Holy Name". Released on August 29, 2020, the song has garnered over 26,000 views on YouTube.

He Reign:



'He Reign' has garnered over 208k views on YouTube since its release on March 5, 2020.



The song has remained one of the most streamed songs from the musician since her inception. Performing on an Afro rhythm, Rita showcased her dance skills and vocal power on the record.



My Shield



'My Shield is the new product from the musician in the year, 2022. The song has so far garnered many views on YouTube.