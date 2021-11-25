Rocky Dawuni PR machinery is weak - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Rocky Dawuni, Reggae Artiste

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has asked Raggae Artiste Rocky Dawuni to invest heavily in his PR machinery here in Ghana as done by other musicians.

To him, Rocky has not projected himself that well in the country, which he describes as a trend degrading his efforts and achievements in the music industry.



Speaking on the Wednesday edition of Okay FM's 'Best Entertainment Show' hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo - the Entertainment Talk Show Host of the Year 2021, Arnold said Rocky's dominance in Ghana has been low, having a high level of effect on his works.



"Let us also be frank, Rocky's dominance in Ghana here is low as compared to the other guys. We don't play his music that well, no better discussions about him. His PR is a problem. His PR machinery in Ghana here is weak. He has not invested onerously in his PR here. So as we blame the others for not supporting him, let's also blame him because you're responsible for your own PR and projections," he said.



Support



Arnold further called for massive support from both artistes and their followers to make noise about Rocky's nomination to enable him to win the category.

He expressed worry about how Ghanaians are not hyped enough about his nomination adding that the noise made by Ghanaians years ago wasn’t enough hence his loss.



"It's not force to support Rocky's nomination but over the period, the industry has been based on one support system. The said support system has been the motive this industry has survived till now. Though as I've indicated earlier, it's not force, we need the support system to ensure Rocky wins the award. To ensure that, it needs to start from the artistes themselves, so their followers follow up to make the work easier".



"That support system needs to be a deliberate attempt. From media to patrons, to artistes then the followers continue. When Burna Boy gets the nomination, every Nigerian musician projects it no matter the quarrel and beef between them, that's the same level of push we need here. Every artiste needs their fanbase but when it comes to a collective project like Rocky's Grammy nomination, we all need to come on board and project him" he added.



Nomination



Rocky Dawuni was on Tuesday, November 23 nominated for the Best Global Music Album during the official Grammys nomination ceremony by the Recording Academy.

The nomination comes almost six years after his Branches of the Same Tree album got him nominated for the Best Reggae Album.



That was for the 58th Annual Grammy Awards and won by Morgan Heritage with strict roots.



At the 64th edition to be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, Rocky Dawuni’s Voice of BunBon, Vol 1 will come up against albums by Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, and Wizkid for the gong.