Rocky Dawuni announces concert after Grammy Awards nomination

Rocky Dawuni's 'Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1' has been nominated for 'Best Global Music Album'

Source: Elorn Beenie, Contributor

Ghanaian music icon and two-time Grammy Awards nominee Rocky Dawuni is set to hold a concert on December 11, 2021.

Scheduled to be held at +233 Jazz Bar & Grill, Accra, at 8 PM, Rocky Dawuni will be celebrating the Grammy announcement with the hometown show.



Rocky Dawuni’s “Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1” has been nominated for “Best Global Music Album” for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards which will be held in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022.



Femi Kuti & Made Kuti, Wizkid, Angelique Kidjo and East West Players featuring Daniel Ho have all been nominated in the same category.

This is Rocky’s second Grammy nomination as he was previously nominated for “Best Reggae Album” for his “Branches of the Same Tree” (Cumbancha) in 2016 making him the first Ghanaian musician to be nominated for a prestigious Grammy award.



“We need songs and hymns that can touch our emotional nerve," Rocky said ahead of the event, adding that musical offerings that serve as timely reminders that “love and hope are an indestructible aspect of the human experience that no amount of fear can take away.”



