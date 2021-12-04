Rocky Dawuni is better than most Ghanaian musicians - Blakk Rasta

Reggae musician, Rocky Dawuni

Ghanaian reggae musician, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta says that artiste Rocky Dawuni is better than many Ghanaians musicians.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with UniversEntertainment the “Barack Obama” singer stated that many base Ghanaian musicians have been in the country for almost 10 years but can not provide any significant music or album they have worked on.



According to him, even though Rocky Dawuni doesn’t stay in Ghana, he can provide indigenous Ghanaian music that he has worked on more than most Ghanaian-based musicians.



“Some of us are based here but do nothing, he is better than us, he is based out there yet we see him do so many things and he comes home every year, to put up at least one concept sponsored by UN, some of our musicians have stayed in Ghana for more than 10 years and have not even recorded one reggae so before me, he is far better than you,” he said



He further called on Ghanaian reggae and Dancehall musicians to indigenize the reggae music to suit the Ghanaian culture.

This, he believes, is the only way to sell Ghanaian reggae and dancehall music to the world.



According to him, Ghanaian-English Afro-rock band, Osibisa made it in the music industry by blending Ghanaian culture to pop music.



“The way forward for Ghana is cuhoco, that is adding our own element, our own music, tradition, dances, and sound to whatever genre we make so we can own it, that is how come Osibisa made it, Osibisa indigenized pop music and made sure it happened”.