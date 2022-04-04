Rocky Dawuni’s Red Carpet interview at 64th Grammys

Rocky Dawuni

64th Grammy Awards held in Las Vegas

Rocky Dawuni attends Grammy Awards ceremony



Angelique Kidjo wins Best Global Music Album award



Appearing on the Grammy Awards 2022 Red Carpet was Rocky Dawuni who donned a white caftan for the event held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.



The Ghanaian Reggae icon had been nominated for the Best Global Music Album award at the scheme’s 64th edition which was initially slated for January but was postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.



Sandwiched by two ladies, each holding a microphone for an interview session, Rocky Dawuni, clad in a white knee-length caftan with two pockets on the lower side of the caftan and a different pattern fabric defining one side of the outfit was lively in his delivery.



“It’s really an amazing day to be here representing my people of Ghana and also representing Africa for the Best Music Global Album. I feel privileged and honoured to be in this moment and also to be a person that is pushing our music to the rest of the world. It’s a good day for the Academy, it’s a good day for Africa, it’s a good day for Ghana,” Rocky Dawuni said amidst excitement.

“Ancestors are with us, the wind in our sails and we feel that every step that we take is in lockstep with their intentions. So, we are privileged to be here to represent a music tool that tries to bring people together,” the two-time Grammy-nominated musician added while expressing gratitude to his team, his hometown, his daughter, the people of Ghana and all who “have been instrumental in my career”.



Meanwhile, Rocky Dawuni lost the category to Angelique Kidjo. The Beninese popular singer won the award with the ‘Her Mother Nature’ album released on June 18, 2021.



It featured Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Salif Keita, Burna Boy, Shungudzo, Zeynab, Lionel Loueke, Sampa The Great, Blue Lab Beats, Ghetto Boy and EARTHGANG with Kel P (Burna Boy), James Poyser of The Roots, Vtek, Rexxie, Synematik, Blue Lab Beats, -M-, Brad Thomas Ackley, David Donatien and Dany Synthé as producers.



Other nominees for the category were Daniel Ho & Friends with East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert, Wizkid with Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition and Femi Kuti, Made Kuti with Legacy +.



