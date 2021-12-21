Romantic singers are unlucky with love – Kwaisey Pee

Kwaisey Pee, Musician

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwaisey Pee, has disclosed that it is hard for romantic singers like himself to find love.

Per his observation, a lot of romantic singers are unable to find true love, and when they finally do, they often have numerous issues in their relationships.



He told Doctar Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive show, “This is something I’ve observed, and it happens not only in Ghana but in Africa and all over the world.”



Asked whom he thinks is at fault regarding this, he shared that he does not think it is the fault of the males but rather the females. “Most of the time, women have big expectations when in relationships with such people.”



He emphasized that they have a lot of expectations and expect all of them to be met “because you sing.”

“Some expect you do certain things for them because of the kind of words they’ve heard you use in your songs, but it should not be like that,” he said.



He furthered that some ladies go as far as expecting you to portray and demonstrate the exact words you sing in your songs forgetting that, “you are human and cannot always keep up with the things you sing in your songs.”



Kwaisey Pee believes this is the reason for the situation and is of the view that this can change “if the ladies reduce the level of their expectations when dating a romantic singer.”