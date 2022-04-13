Romanus Incomplete named in ‘Top 50 Events in 2021’

Foster Romanus

The Ghana Top 50 Events in 2021 list has been released with ‘Romanus Incomplete – The Party Edition – securing a spot.

Put together by Africa Events Awards and powered by EventGuide, the initiative is aimed at recognizing events held in the year under review. The list, arranged in alphabetical order, included comedy shows, musical concerts, music festivals and awards events.



Romanus Incomplete is a comedy special interspersed with music and headlined by comedian Foster Romanus. The 2021 edition, held at the National Theatre on December 23, was dubbed ‘The Party Edition’. The event saw patrons thrilled with performances from Jeneral Ntatea, Faiba and ultimately Foster Romanus who was celebrating fifteen years of being a standup comedian.



Having held two successful editions, patrons were expectant of a mind-blowing experience, hence, thronging the National Theatre to watch the comedian and singer who is known for spontaneous jokes. As typical of his events, Foster Romanus proved his musical abilities as he performed some popular songs.

Meanwhile, the comedian has released a gospel song titled ‘His Glory.’ The song was produced by KODA while the video was directed by Mcwillies.



“I thought I had lost it all and there was no future for me. In a bid to pray and cry to God, I started singing this song and dancing happily,” Foster Romanus explained.



