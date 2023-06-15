0
Ronaldo is my ‘very good friend’ – Davido

DAVIDO BROWN3.png Nigerian singer, Davido

Thu, 15 Jun 2023

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has revealed that Portuguese football prodigy Cristiano Rolando is his “very good friend.”

He disclosed this while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the ABTalks podcast, hosted by Anas Bukhash.

Davido, who made history as the first Nigerian artiste to perform at the FIFA World Cup final last year in Qatar, berated those who mocked Ronaldo after Portugal was knocked out of the tournament.

He said: “Look at [Cristiano] Ronaldo when he left the World Cup. He is my friend, by the way. He is my very good friend.

“When he [Ronaldo] left the World Cup, I remember being on the internet, and they [trolls] were abusing him so much, even after everything that he has done.”

In 2017, Davido paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo in his hit song ‘Fall.’

Davido is the only African artiste that Ronaldo follows on Instagram.

