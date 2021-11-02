‘Room 5’ and ‘A Better Friend’ films secure AMAA nominations

MAA 2021 Awards

Ghana landed two nominations at the 17th edition of the Africa Movie Awards.

'A Better Friend' has been nominated in the Best Short Film category.



The film is a short teen melodrama that discovers love in its many forms -romantic and platonic; through the eyes of two teenagers. That innocent inclusiveness it can be built upon.



The movie written by Ebenezer Andoh and Jumic Emma Anderson was selected for the Black Star International Film Festival and the Accra Indie Filmfest 2021 and won the Best Ensemble Acting at the 2021 London Indie Film Festival.



‘Room 5’, the short animation from Animaxfyb Studio illustrates treatments directed to patients by nurses in the hospital. It also includes a subplot about how fear is gripped by some people when they see the needle.

The film has been selected in the Best Animation category. The animation landed an official selection at Festival international du film d’animation d’Annecy (AIAFF) in March 2021.



The AMAA 2021 Gala and award is scheduled to hold on November 28, 2021, at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Nigeria and will be televised live in more than 40 countries across Africa and other countries worldwide. The AMAAs has been the major event of filmmakers and other creatives in Africa since 2005.



