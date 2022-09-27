Rose Adjei premiers new single 'Ne Mmre'

Rose Adjei

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Rose Adjei has officially released her much-anticipated single dubbed “Ne Mmre”, which translates as “His Time".

The new song “Ne Mmre” offers a beautiful afro-highlife groove that inspires everyone who hears that God is still in the business of answering prayers and performing miracles in the most difficult situation in his own time



“When we go through difficult times we often wonder where God is in the situation. This is a human response when things seem to be falling apart. This song wishes to remind you that what God has done before He can do it again on his own time, just have faith and trust in him," she said.



Remember the scripture that says “But they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint Isaiah 40:31," she added.

This new song "Ne Mmre", was produced by award-winning Ghanaian producer De Thompson (DDT)



Listen below



https://open.spotify.com/album/4bxF1EhL1GVFpqNetOLkE3?si=D5Lvuf6CT6aBVqKyyi2S9g&utm_source=copy-link