Roverman celebrates 15th anniversary with ‘Naked In Bed’

Source: Roverman Productions

On 6th September 2008, playwright and counselor James Ebo Whyte, popularly known as Uncle Ebo, promised Ghanaians a new play every quarter.

15 years later, the Roverman Productions team is out with another play ‘NAKED IN BED’, an original play by Uncle Ebo Whyte.



‘NAKED IN BED’ tell the story of Samson, who is caught on the eve of his wedding by his fiancée in a seemingly compromising state with her best friend, Mercedes. And as expected, his fiancée, Vicky, is calling off the wedding.



In swoops his father, who tries to save the day. Naked in Bed will teach you to question assumptions because things aren’t always as they seem and question your sexual choices, because sex is spiritual.



‘NAKED IN BED’ shows at the National Theatre on September 1st, 2nd, 3rd; 8th, 9th, and 10th.

Show times are Fridays at 7PM, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm and 3 shows on Sundays at 1pm, 4pm and 8pm. Rate is GHc150.



For tickets, dial *365*535#



SPONSORS: GCB bank, Gino tomato mix, Ebony Condoms and Mnotify