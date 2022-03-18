0
Menu
Entertainment

Roverman presents an Ebo Whyte Thriller; Take Me to The Moon

Take Me To The Moon664.png Take Me to The Moon

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: Roverman Productions

Roverman Productions, the leading theater company is set to excite Ghanaians with another thriller, "Take Me to The Moon".

The play tells the story of Kwadwo Boamah who has a very wild dream. He seeks the assistance of Prof Tettey, who buys into the idea, much against the desires of Akuye, his no-nonsense wife. Somewhere in the mix is Hon Eillen, Kwadwo’s vengeful ex-wife who he still has feelings for, and Donna, his secretary who once had feelings for him!

Take Me to The Moon asks a question: “What is your biggest dream? The one that scares you even thinking about it? And what if pursuing that dream could cost you the love of your life?”

Take Me to The Moon shows us how we can all go for our dreams whilst fighting for love.

The play shows at the National Theatre, Accra on 26th & 27th March and 2nd & 3rd April 2022.

Time: 4 pm and 8 pm each day.

Rate: GHC 100.

Tickets can be bought by dialing *713*5*5# and following the prompts, OR from the usual outlets:

To make inquiries or to order tickets call 0505546010 or WhatsApp 0505546030 or email us at info@rovermanproductions.com

All the covid protection protocols will be observed at the shows.

Roverman Productions .............. Be the difference!

Source: Roverman Productions
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Five things to know about prospective Chelsea owner, Chairman Wontumi
All you need to know about Ghana's plans for Nigeria game
Abena Korkor apologizes to Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah
NPP MP calls for suspension of free SHS, other social programmes
Why has Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah not been arrested? – Ablakwa wonders
Barker-Vormawor's first post after being released
Dafeamekpor tackles Gabby over calls for debate on IMF, E-Levy
Cambridge University issues statement on Barker-Vormawor's arrest
Why you shouldn’t feed the baboons at Shai Hills
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations