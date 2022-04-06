0
Royalty from GHAMRO is an insult to me – Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Wed, 6 Apr 2022

Ghanaian Highlife musician and song composer Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has described royalties received from the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) as an insult to himself and other musicians in the country.

According to him, the amount given to them at the end of the year by the Ghana Music Rights Organisation does not correspond to the hard work musicians have done over the years in their individual careers.

“What do I get from GHAMRO? I remember the last money received was about GHC 1,400 or so for the whole year and it’s an insult. Why GHC 1,400? Gyedu-Blay Ambolley told Aboagye on TV XYZ in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

The Highlife legend further noted that what he received from GHAMRO is even better than some of his colleagues in the industry.

“Sometimes, some of us get a low as GHC 400 or GHC 200” stressing, “There is nothing from GHAMRO”

