Rudeboy warns Nigerian youth against allowing themselves to be used by politicians

Rudeboy of Psquare fame

Celebrated Nigerian singer and dancer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy has counselled the youth of Nigeria against allowing themselves to be manipulated by politicians for their political gains.



His comment follows a message from Nigeria’s former National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) boss, Usman Yusuf, who urged the youth to make a conscious effort against being used by politicians rather they should use politicians to achieve what they want.



In an Instagram post on his verified page, Rudeboy highlighted that the youth of Nigeria are in for hardship if they allow themselves to be used in the coming elections. In the video, he said:



“If you allow any politician to use you by buying your vote with just some small amount of money after listening to what the former NHIS boss said, then you shouldn’t blame anyone if the country is not ruled well since you’ve been able to see what they did in the past.”

In Nigeria, elections have been held since the first quarter of the year 2022. The governors of Ekiti and Osun states will be elected on June 18 and July 16, respectively.



Also, there will be elections to fill vacant seats in the House of Representatives and state houses of assembly along with local elections in Adamawa State, Benue State, Edo State, Enugu State, and the Federal Capital Territory, Imo State, Katsina State and Kebbi State.



