Ruth Appiagyei drops new single 'Cornerstone'

Gospel artist Ruth Appiagyei

Gospel artist Ruth Appiagyei, a songwriter and performer has released her latest single titled Cornerstone to promote the teachings of Christ.

The masterpiece of a single is expected to make an impact on both local and intentional music scenes. The vocal ability, lyrics and entire production is world-class.



It was recorded and produced by Francis Osei - Groove House and video shot by Prince Dovlo.



The song which is expected to strengthen people’s faith in God and acknowledge his greatness is available for download on popular music online platforms which include YouTube.



A hint of the new single was first received in January this year when the artiste’s management team revealed on social media about a recording session that was ongoing.



Cornerstone is a slow tempo song that offers great inspiration to every gospel music lover. Her music comes with a message of hope and to inspire people not to give up.

What is touching about the song is the sound quality, which could be attributed to the state-of-the-art equipment used in recording it.



As an inspirational singer, Ruth whose focus is to win souls for the kingdom of God through her songs has always had a passion for music and the things of God.



Born into a Christian musical family, Ruth expectation is that people will encounter the Lord Jesus as they sing and reflect over the song.



She started playing the drums at 8 years old and at the age of 12, she started leading worship at her church.



The second born to Rev Kingsley Appiagyei, she has led the youth choir at church which appeared at the GUBA Awards, Afro TV in UK, BET Network, among others.

Her gift has lead her to sing at the House of Parliament in the UK and has sung before presidents, and governmental officials.



Ruth whose music career is inspired by the likes of Sonnie Badu, Zaza, Darlene Zchech, Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle and Benjamin Dube, has worked with some renowned artists such as Sonnie Badu, Kiera Sheard (USA), Zaza (SA) and a host of others.



A mother of two, Ruth Appiagyei is a young and talented artiste with a burning desire to serve Christ wholeheartedly.