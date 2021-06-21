Ruth of Date Rush falls from stage

• Ruth fell of Date Rush stage

• She had gone to show proof of Peter sending her naughty messages



• Ruth called Peter a foolish boy on live TV



Ruth, a contestant of TV 3 Date Rush fell off from stage during a live session of Date Rush Reunion.



The contestant had climbed up the stage to show evidence of Peter sending her naughty messages despite having a date.



Melissa, the date of Peter made the allegations that he has been sending Ruth naughty messages and that Ruth will show the evidence but he denied ever doing so.

To proof it indeed happened, Ruth went on stage, showed the conversation she had had with Peter to Giovani Caleb, who is the host.



Ruth before exiting the stage called Peter a foolish boy.



While descending the stairs, she tripped and fell.



About Date Rush



Date Rush is a TV reality show where young people go to find love.

10 ladies will be behind a podium and will be waiting for the guys to take turns at their shot of winning a dating opportunity with one of them.



The guys who appear on the show will have the opportunity to make a video presentation of her qualities after which the ladies will decide to either of their rushes or keep it on as an indication of their interest in the guy.



After the ladies are reduced down to just two, the guy will then decide a choice which he will walk away with as his date.



