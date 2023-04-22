21
Menu
Entertainment

SHS student lays flat on stage as Eno Barony’s ‘thick’ dancer humps, twerks on him

Dancer Humper.png The dancer humping the student on stage

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the highlights of PRESEC Legon’s bonfire and Artiste Night event was captured during Eno Barony’s performance on stage.

The Ghanaian female rapper is known for mostly recruiting energetic and thick female back-up dancers for her performances.

The case was no-different as a group of four female dancers including a thick one was seen on stage choreographing to the tunes.

In the heat of the moment, Eno Barony switched things up by allowing one of the students on stage with his body stretched out on the bare floor.

The big dancer amongst her crew suddenly moved from the back, made a split, jumped on the boy, and began to hump him.

Dressed in a short black skirt and bralette which exposed parts of her body, the woman bounced, twerked, and shook her ass on the young man severally while he laid on the floor with no movement.

Eno Barony was billed together with the likes of Sarkodie, King Promise, DWP Academy, Vanilla, and many others for the event which was held on April 21, 2023.

EB/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana