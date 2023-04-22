SHS student lays flat on stage as Eno Barony’s ‘thick’ dancer humps, twerks on him

The dancer humping the student on stage

One of the highlights of PRESEC Legon’s bonfire and Artiste Night event was captured during Eno Barony’s performance on stage.

The Ghanaian female rapper is known for mostly recruiting energetic and thick female back-up dancers for her performances.



The case was no-different as a group of four female dancers including a thick one was seen on stage choreographing to the tunes.



In the heat of the moment, Eno Barony switched things up by allowing one of the students on stage with his body stretched out on the bare floor.



The big dancer amongst her crew suddenly moved from the back, made a split, jumped on the boy, and began to hump him.

Dressed in a short black skirt and bralette which exposed parts of her body, the woman bounced, twerked, and shook her ass on the young man severally while he laid on the floor with no movement.



Eno Barony was billed together with the likes of Sarkodie, King Promise, DWP Academy, Vanilla, and many others for the event which was held on April 21, 2023.



EB/FNOQ