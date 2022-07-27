SIM card re-registration: Stop playing with us, it’s 2022 – Camidoh

Ghanaian Musician, Camidoh

Ghanaian Afropop and R&B artiste, Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, known in showbiz circles as Camidoh, has bemoaned the cumbersome process of having one’s SIM card registered in the ongoing re-registration exercise.

The deadline for the SIM card re-registration is Sunday, 31 August 2022.



Minister for Communications and digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has indicated that the deadline will not be extended.



In an attempt to ensure all mobile phone users get registered before the deadline, Telcos across the country have stepped up on reminders for all to do so, to avoid being deactivated.



Sharing a message he received from his service provider, in a Tweet on Tuesday, 26 July 2022, the artiste wondered why the authorities could not share the data collected during the voter registration and Ghana Card acquisition process, with the Telcos, to save Ghanaians the trouble of queuing to re-register their SIM cards.



The ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker said: “In this modern world, you want every citizen to go to telco offices to validate their sim cards. First, it was a biometric voter’s id then passports than a Ghana card .. you couldn’t use data from all these points???"

“Stop playing with us, it’s 2022.”



