SQUADGES: The return of Sass Squad and Th4kwages as Too Short and XLNC produce joint EP

Squadges - Too Short and XLNC

Source: Sadik Assah

2022 has seen the return of some music legends. Currently, the sensational music duo and the best of childhood friends and family Sass Squad are making a big comeback.

Too Short, formerly of Sass Squad, and XLNC formerly of Sass Squad plus Th4kwages, have joined forces to bring alive old memories which greatly represent Western Region Tradition ‘Fanti Rap’ as they introduce to music lovers their new EP “SQUADGES”.



The group has solidly rebranded into a fast cash product and has embraced this new change of the modern state of music, the new form of promotions, and digital distribution of music to influence the consumption of their music and spread across the globe for mass streaming of their music.



They are presently laying the finishing touches to their debut EP titled ‘SQUADGES’ to be released later this year. Meanwhile, they are out with their single from the EP dubbed “I Am Going Crazy” with production credit to XLNC and Matrixx.

These sensational legends have proven themselves really awesome as they come back with nothing but a hit song.



Take a listen to the song here.