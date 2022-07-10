Sack useless striking teachers, we have over-pampered them – Kumawood Actor

Kumawood actor, Felix Nana Yeboah

Kumawood actor, Nana Yeboah has called on the government to sack all striking teachers as they have been pampered and are now behaving like spoiled brats.

The controversial actor in a video sighted by MyNewsGh.com made has made nonsense of the four striking teacher unions demanding, Cost Of Living Allowance (COLA), for the current economic hardship biting the Ghanaian society.



Mr. Yeboah has asked the teachers not to be ungrateful to the government, as they enjoyed full salary and other benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown when teachers were almost home for a year.



‘‘Ghanaian teachers, why are you so full of yourself, what is the meaning of all this strike, why are you on strike, you are so ungrateful after all the government has done for you during the lockdown period when you enjoyed all your salaries for almost a year without going to school. Why didn’t you refuse your salaries when you were not going to school to teach during the heightened period of covid. What arrant nonsense that we should increase your salaries. You want us to give you all of the state’s money’’



‘‘What proper teaching are you even given to students, what is even your worth teaching, you should consider the president’’ the ace actor said.

‘‘if I were to be the government, I would have sacked you all and replaced you with SHS leavers who haven’t got jobs, there are people looking for jobs to teach but they can’t find some and you are here fuming, such arrant nonsense that you won’t go to the class to teach, what is your use as teachers that you won’t teach’’ Nana Yeboah said.



Currently, four teacher unions, namely the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), and the Teachers & Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU), have withdrawn their services since Monday, July 4 demanding 20% of COLA to the over 240,000 teachers nationwide.



The strike action has dealt a big blow to the current political administration led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, which is struggling to get seek an IMF bailout.



A meeting organized by the government which had in attendance key stakeholders within the education front including the teacher union was inconclusive as forcing the strike to continue into next week.