Sadiq finally details why he blacklisted King Promise from his TV station

CEO of 3 Media Networks, Baba Sadiq

The CEO of 3 Media Networks, Baba Sadiq, has finally told the world why he recently announced that he would not have anything to do with musician King Promise when it comes to events he organizes or his TV station.

Soon after the first-ever edition of his Wildaland Festival, the celebrated media personality took to Facebook to reveal how King Promise, his manager Killbeatz, and other members of his team disrespected him just because he wanted him to perform at the festival.



After he made the revelation, many netizens probed further and tried to inquire how this happened and when he finally spoke to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s ‘Daybreak Hitz’ show earlier this morning, Baba Sadiq provided all those answers.



According to him, this was not the first time King Promise and his team had done something like this. He said that on many occasions, when he tried to get them to perform at any of his functions, they disappointed him, so this particular time, he was not motivated to put them on.



However, some members of King Promise’s management team called him and also came to his office to assure him that things would be different this time, and as such, he made the commitment and paid half of the money they agreed on.

Sadly, even though the payment was made and there was the agreement that King Promise would make an appearance at the festival, he failed to do so, and there was no proper communication to him.



