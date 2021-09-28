Sadiq is fooling but nobody has called him to order - Shatta Wale

CEO of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abudulia Abu

Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has expressed disappointment in the public for turning a blind eye to the shots being fired at him by the organiser of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abudulia Abu.



According to the "Ayoo" hitmaker, a recent tweet by Sadiq was directed at him although he didn't mention his name in his statement.



Baba Sadiq's recent post has attracted anger from the SM boss who has vowed to drag him to the cleaners.

"When one destroys & makes reckless commentary all over the place, the other is gradually becoming a thought leader & an enabler of the creative economy leveraging his experience, insights and networks towards enhancing investor confidence of the creative industry," Sadiq wrote.



The two have for weeks been at each other's throats following a comment by Shatta Wale who condemned artistes who invest huge sums of money in shooting music videos.



His statement was condemned by several stakeholders including Baba Sadiq who claim that his utterance drives away investors.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on Twitter, the 'Ayoo' hitmaker shared a screenshot of Baba Sadiq's post and described his actions as 'foolish'.



"This Sadik boy erh, You know sick before erh ..okkkkkkkkk, Ghana watch the movie of ppl who disobey God ...And no one is telling him to stop this bullshit ... God deh watch u guys all, u go apologize one by one like medicine. Sadik you are a foolish something ok."

In a separate post, Shatta added: "Today dierrr I Wil say something for u all to come at md I don’t give a fuck Wait for it ....I just deh my corner and this smal boy Saddique deh fool and no one deh tell am oooo ...#Ayoo #Agbavitor #Terry hmmmm."







