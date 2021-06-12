Saint Kaaworry releases ‘La Francophonie’

Official artwork for the project

Budding Ghanaian afro-pop and reggae musician Saint Kaaworry has released a single titled “Francophonie”.

The song speaks about the values of La Francophonie, an institution organizing relations between countries that have the French language in common.



He is optimistic that this song will cross borders having been unsuccessful on two attempts.



“I discovered my talent when I was young at Cote d'Ivoire, precisely Cocody. When I recorded my first album, I couldn't get help to promote it. I did the second one too, I couldn't get help.”

“So, I was frustrated and stopped doing music for a very long time. But by the grace of God, look at where I am today. I believe ‘the downfall of a man is not the end of his life,” he said in an interview.



