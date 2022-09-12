'Saka Saka Park' not a safe ground, move Ashaiman Concert to a holy ground - Paula Broni’s letter to Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Source: Paula Amma Broni

A lot has been running through my mind after hearing and reporting the casualties recorded at Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman To The World Concert’ which came off on September 3.

I asked my Desk Head if he will ever assign me or any of his female journalists to cover the popular concert. Your guess is as good as mine, he gave a resounding no!



'Why will I put you in danger?' Ashiaman To The World Concert is not a place for the weak judging from the high cases of robberies and attacks on music lovers.



He said and I quote “It will be very rare to send you to Ashaiman for that concert.”



Funny enough, I was provided with names of male colleagues who can run for their lives in unforeseen circumstances.



Now, remember that this article is not meant to profile the community as a dead zone but instead to highlight the atrocities that go on and also to call for immediate action.



If you care to know, some reporters were also assaulted at this year’s concert.

The Ghana Police Service aka 'Dampare Boys' announced that some 42 suspected armed robbers were picked up for various offences and according to veteran broadcaster KKD, the robbers outnumbered police personnel despite huge deployment by the Regional Police Command.



The Tema General Hospital had to attend to emergency cases that emanated from knife attacks, among others on innocent fans whose sole aim was to witness Stonebwoy and other artistes perform.



Just pictured being attacked in a crowd with a knife or gun pointed at you? Yes, Ghanaians love enjoyment but may it never be the cause of our deaths.



With that said, who is responsible for the security and safety of individuals who attend this annual concert?



Should we blame Stonebwoy?



Can the police ever curb the situation and safeguard lives?

Or you will agree with the many who have called for a venue change?



But wait a minute, would the artiste have lost the motive for the event if the venue is moved from Saka Saka Park? Stonebwoy wants to connect with his roots, the people of Ashaiman who raised him and supported his music...



So many unanswered questions but the truth remains the same.



Something has to be done urgently else Stonebwoy will record a bad name for his annual show.



Some say that the free concert is ghetto. It was made for the people on the streets whereas Bhim Concert organized by the same artiste remains his major show on the calendar.



Can we shake tables? Let’s go!

It’s been 9 good days after the incident and Stonebwoy is yet to release an official statement to address last Saturday's casualties just like the previous years.



Many have wondered whether or not he truly cares about fans who came to grace his ‘successful’ concert.



Stonebwoy, we love you. Fans will continue to turn up for your Ashaiman concert despite warnings and the negative stories that fly around.



1GAD, you have the numbers, you thrill fans, we love the performances but fans and journalists who cover your event are not safe!



Saka Saka Park



Indeed, names do have meanings. The Twi word ‘sakasaka’ translates into English as chaos, a situation where there’s no law and order.

Just like Jabez in the Bible, it is time for Stonebwoy to change the 'name' of the venue which has been working against his brand ever since ‘Ashaiman To The World Concert’ was birth in 2015.



Now to the one who got injured, the wounds will heal but the scar will forever remain.











