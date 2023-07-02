Sally M to release ‘Feeling’ on July 7

Sally M

Source: George Duah, Contributor

Sally M is set to release a single 'Feeling' on Friday, July 7, 2023, on Boomplay.

The Amapiano song features Ahkan of Ruff and Smooth fame and is produced by Takoradi-based sound engineer, Bodybeats.



"This song is one we anticipate to earn the love of all music lovers all across the world with the recent resurgence of African music across the globe. We always intend to make music for the people and this should be it for them," she said.



Sally Mugabe Hayfron, known in showbiz as Sally M, born in 2000 in Sekondi, Ghana, is a Ghanaian musician and songwriter named after her great-grandmother, Sally Francesca Mugabe Hayfron, wife of late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

Sally M received her education at Baxford International School, Bompeh Senior High Technical School, and later earned a MIT Diploma in Information Technology.



Sally M won the 2017 Miss Bompeh Pageantry. She has performed at the Shama Home Coming and at the EfiaKuma to the World Concert.



She has exceptional stage presence, literary prowess, and vocals as her most prized qualities as a musician.