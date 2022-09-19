0
Sally Mann tears into Shatta Wale

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sally Frimpong Mann has descended on Shatta Wale after the Dancehall artiste called for her arrest for saying Ghanaian artistes are broke.

Speaking on TV XYZ, Sally claimed Shatta Wale only travels to the United Kingdom to play shows in the 'ghetto areas' which have no white men in attendance.

“They are busy counting money. What shows has Shatta Wale played? When he goes to England to sleep, he goes to a community like the Nima-oriented community to have a show. Which show of Shatta Wale has had white people in attendance?” she said.

The entertainment pundit, furthermore, dared the SM boss to go on the same show that hosted Burna Boy while adding that young artiste, Black Sherif, who recently surfaced on the music scene has gotten a nomination on BET whereas he has none.

“You people should stop. You can all go to the tangent he wants you all to go but then with me, I will not go to the level that he is. Personally, I will attack what you do as a musician. You claim you have money but he hasn't been able to go for BET.

“‘Kwaku the Traveler’ has traveled and now has got a nomination. He is sitting there and insulting women, for what? Because Yaa told you you don't have money?” she added.

ADA/BB
