Salma Mumin allegedly records secret phone conversation with Moesha’s P.A, leaks audio

Source: SammyKay Media, Contributor

A secret recording between Moesha Bodoung’s personal assistant, Nelson and Salma Mumin has been leaked online with Nelson blowing the cover of his boss to Salma with many interesting revelations and allegations.

Among the many things he said about Moesha,from burning over GHC50,000 cash, giving out most of her personal belongings because of the fear of losing her life after an encounter with an occultic Nigerian Senator, and so on, he also described Moesha as a loose talker.



He said Moesha is an extremely jealous and unstable-minded person as of now.



The conversation between the two has generated a lot of confusion among netizens who have expressed dismay about the conduct of the P.A for snitching on his boss to Salma.



In view of this development, Afia Schwarzenegger who is a close friend to Moesha has defended the actress by accusing Salma of secretly recording Nelson, Moesha's Personal Assistant.



According to Afia, Salma's secret recording was a payback to some claims Moesha made some time ago that she (Salma) did liposuction.

Afia Schwarzenegger also revealed that Moesha as part of her repentance decision once called Salma to apologize for any wrongdoing but Salma snubbed and hanged up the phone.



Afia said she does not understand why Salma would record an 'untruthful P.A' and leak the audio to the public.



But in a quick response, Salma has apologized to Moesha for recording and leaking the audio.



