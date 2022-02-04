Salma Mumin gifts Shatta Wale a car

Shatta Wale advises everyone to have rich friends

Shatta Wale advises everyone to have rich friends

Shatta Wale launches Shaxi



Shatta Wale shows appreciation to Salma Mumin



Ghanaian dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, well known as Shatta Wale, has expressed his profound gratitude to actress Salma Mumin for gifting him a car to support his hailing business.



According to Shatta Wale, he was informed by his workers that Salma Mumin had gifted them a car to support their business.



“When you have rich friends, it’s soo cool. Thank you @salmamumin, my shaxi team just told me they received the car you got to support @shaxiofficial.gh,” the dancehall artiste disclosed in an Instagram post he shared on February 4, 2022.

On December 8, 2021, Shatta Wale launched a new ride-hailing app, Shaxi, in Accra.



According to the “Freedom” hitmaker, Shaxi, an acronym for Shatta Taxi, is an initiative aimed at providing jobs for the youth in various communities



“Everybody knows I love the youth of Ghana and I always want to see them do well. I want to see the boys and girls in the ghettos move from being unemployed to having gainful employment,’’ he said.



TWI NEWS



