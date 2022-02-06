Salma Mumin puts her full body on display

Actress Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin causes stir on social media

Salma's Sunday motivational message to fans



Fans pleased with Salma Mumin’s picture



Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Salma Mumin, has sent words of encouragement to her social media followers.



On Sunday morning, Salma published some eye candy photos of herself for the viewing pleasure of her 2 million Instagram followers with a message of hope.



"Happy Sunday fam…… may everything you have been working and hoping for comes to pass," she wrote.



The 'hot' photos of Salma posing beside her posh whip has attracted tons of reactions especially from followers who have decorated her comment section with 'fire emojis'.

The tight bodysuit and pants gave away Salma's curves and her model figure. In a separate video of the actress that was captioned "6 feet on 6 inches for the day," she served some bad girl vibes.



See the images and video below:











