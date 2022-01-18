Salma Mumin sends another TV presenter to the gutters

Popular actress and TV presenter, Salma Mumin

Popular actress cum entrepreneur, Salma Mumin has slammed a TV presenter for critiquing her looks during a show.



Salma’s pictures were splashed on the screen during the show and the unidentified TV presenter was busily lambasting her outfits and body stature.



As though that wasn’t enough, the ‘TV presenter-turned-fashion-police’ blatantly accused Salma Mumin of undergoing a body enhancement procedure among others.



Salma who seemed disgusted by the adjectives used in describing her coupled with the negative manner in which the presenter spoke about her, gave a deadly response.

While recording the ‘pepper mouthed presenter’, Salma told her to go and fix herself before speaking ill about her.



“Look at her lipstick, look at her makeup? Girl go fix yourself. Go fix your acne. Fix your eyebrows and fix your lipstick. Damn you come and talk about me, you better be looking fine. She doesn’t even know how to mention Liposuction. Foolish girl,” she stated.



This isn’t the first time Salma has fought a TV presenter for speaking about her in a bad light.



Earlier, the actress sued Angel TV presenter, Xandy Kamel for alleging that her lavish lifestyle is being funded by big men and ‘sugar daddies’.



