Salma Mumin shuts up faultfinders

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Salma Mumin throws shot in new video

Video of Salma garners reaction from women

Actress says men should desist from finding fault with women

Salma Mumin has sent out an important message to men who always find fault with how a woman lives her life, especially strong-willed ladies who go for what they want without paying attention to naysayers.

The actress and business owner, in a TikTok video, threw shots at persons who are easily upset by a woman's sassiness. In the viral video, she instructed such persons to "shut up".

According to her, these faultfinders have no right to comment on how a grown woman should dress or spend her money.

Salma's TikTok video that captured her mimicking the viral audio has so far generated tons of funny reactions with a host of women siding with her.

"Indeed TikTok is fun," read the caption of the video published on Instagram on July 22.

One of her followers @akua_charisma had this to say: "That app unleashes a different side of you."

Check out the video below:

