Salma Mumin sorrowfully narrates how she struggled while growing up

Salma Mumin

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin has opened up on her struggles growing up as a result of her parent's divorce.

In an interview earlier today with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the actress acknowledged how her parent's separation affected her badly.



Salma said after her parents got divorced, she stopped receiving gifts that used to be the norm when they were together.



The actress also said she made a lot of mistakes growing up in her life because she doesn’t have anyone to advise her.

She also stated that, in school, she was all alone. There was no time that anybody visits her like the other kids, to bring her food or anything.



She added that she even took herself to the hospital anytime she gets sick and she kept a lot to herself because there was no one to talk to.



