Sam George calls out popular troll Bongo Ideas on Twitter

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George has dissed Bongo Ideas on Twitter

Sam George takes on new culprit on Twitter

Bongo Ideas pokes Sam George



Bongo Ideas drags celebrities on Twitter



Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, has slammed Albert Nathaniel Hyde (Bongo Ideas), a notorious social media troll, for what he described as double standards and constant misbehavior on the microblogging site.



This was after Bongo Ideas called out the MP for downgrading himself and ‘beefing’ Ghanaian artistes when he should be attending to vital issues in his constituency.



Like he did to the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Bridget Otoo, Serwaa Amihere, among others, Bongo dragged Sam George on Twitter whiles alleging that he has lost his relevance due to his constant back and forth with some Ghanaian socialites.



“Sam George is gradually losing his relevance and respect with his continuous bad blood with peeps on social media. Beefing Pappy Kojo is a huge downgrade. Why can’t he channel that same energy into bettering the lives of the poor folks in his constituency? Honourable? Puke!” Bongo tweeted.

But shortly after Bongo’s post, Sam George took to Twitter to expose him.



The Ningo Prampram lawmaker said Bongo Ideas privately begged for his appearance on his Twitter Space yet had the nerve to call him irrelevant in public.



“I detest hypocrisy. You claim I am losing relevance and respect, yet you want me to be a guest on your space? I mean how? I would not normally show msgs in my DM but I need to let the world see your double standards. Or your msg was a mistake? Smh,” he replied.



Bongo Ideas is however yet to respond to Sam George’s tweet.



Prior to this development, Shatta Wale, who also engaged in a back and forth with Bongo Ideas on Twitter, threatened to physically assault him anywhere they meet.



Shatta’s threats came after Bongo labeled him an irresponsible being.

“All your contemporaries have married because marriage evokes a sense of responsibility. Although you’re the eldest amongst them, you’ve not amend your 21year-old ways. At this point in your life, you gotta be focused on the important things. It’s time to be responsible, no?” Bongo Ideas earlier wrote on Twitter.



“Herrr me if you do ago beat u ,those foolish things u deh do for internet u feel say u go fit tek come my top erh ..Ibe ghana entertainment media that will make foolishly famous.Me if you do ago beat you make we go police station. Ony3 Gbemi waaa,” Shatta responded.



Read the tweets below:



