Sam George celebrates parents as they mark 45th anniversary

Sam George's Parents A photo of Sam George's parents

Sat, 16 Apr 2022

Love, they say is a beautiful thing and works for those who believe in it. Love makes people happy and can equally change you from good to bad depending on your experience.

The parents of Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, have had a wonderful love journey since 1977.

According to the lawmaker, it is amazing to watch his parents celebrate their love as Saturday, April 16, 2022 marks their 45th marriage anniversary.

He added that his parents' love story serves as a guideline on how to make a marriage work.

Sam Nartey George noted that though the marriage road was bumpy at some point, his parents strived to cross the hurdles and succeeded together.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the Ningo-Prampram MP said, "Today marks the 45th wedding anniversary of my parents. It is amazing to watch them celebrate their love over the years and continue to be an example of how to make a marriage work."

"I've seen the ups and downs, the victories and challenges, the determination to succeed together," his post read.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
