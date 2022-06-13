Sam George chastised for saying his weekly light bill is someone's yearly living expense

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

Sam George strikes on Twitter

Tweeps drag MP over his comment



Akufo-Addo called out over Dumsor



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has been slammed on Twitter following his clapback 'My weekly light bill be your yearly living expenses. Don't infect my timeline with your poverty mentality'.



The said comment was a response to a tweep who suggested he was living on taxpayer's money and therefore should not complain when he experiences a power outage popular known as 'dumsor'.



Sam George in a tweet questioned the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on why his lights had been off since morning but that tweet was met with a reaction from a tweep who could not fathom why the legislator was complaining.

The handler @Kobby_Tagoe wrote: "You no dey pay light bill but you dey complain."



A host of tweeps who were tagged as members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by the MP also shared different opinions under his tweep, however, Tagoe's comment caught his attention, incurring his wrath.



"My weekly light bill be your yearly living expenses. Don't infect y timeline with your poverty mentality. Off you go!" Sam George rebutted.



His comment of rating himself above the tweep didn't sit well with a section of the public who called him out for looking down on others. He was asked to apologize for what was described as unwarranted utterance but he maintained that had to put persons from his rival political party in place.



"A disappointed NPP person tells me that I should go and pay my light bills when I complain that my lights had been off for hours. You are not angry at the failing govt and its apologist. You are angry at me for telling him off for his insolence. Continue! Cheers," read the NDC MP's response dated June 12.

Sam George went ahead to remind the public that he was well-to-do before joining politics, therefore his source of wealth cannot be entirely based on the money he obtains as a Member of Parliament.



Check out the tweets below:





Dear @NAkufoAddo, my lights have been off since 6:30am. What's up? E be dumsor or yes????????? — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) June 11, 2022