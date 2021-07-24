Sam George drags Medikal in ‘fight’ with Sister Derby

Sister Derby and Medikal dated for three years

The social media war between Sam George and Sister Derby over 'The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021' appears to have taken a twist as both personalities have gone ballistic over time.

Leaving the content and the significance of the bill behind, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and Sister Derby have been attacking each other on Twitter, with the latest being a ‘shout out’ from the lawmaker to Medikal, the ex-boyfriend of Sister Derby, who walked out from their three-year relationship to marry another showbiz personality, Fella Makafui in 2020.



Also contained in the Tweet was a message which appeared to be an assessment of the music career of Sister Derby who has ‘Uncle Obama’, ‘Kakalila Love’ and ‘Ghana Jollof’ songs to her credit.



“Hopefully, when you figure out what genre of music you can succeed at, we can have a forward-looking conversation. Until then, say hi to Medikal for me. Cheers,” Sam George’s tweet read.



In the last couple of days, there has been a controversy over a leaked 36-page bill proposal by a section of Parliamentarians to criminalize LGBTQ+ identification and advocacy.



When passed, individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse will be “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”



This means that any person who “holds out as a lesbian, a gay, a transgender, a transsexual, a queer, a pansexual, an ally, a non-binary or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female” commits an offence.





While stressing that homosexuality is not a human right, Sam George maintained that it was imperative the bill is passed.



“I have been overwhelmed by the massive support even here on a very ‘liberal’ platform like Twitter for our Bill on the LGBTQI+ menace. Homosexuality is NOT a human right. It is a sexual preference. Preferences are not absolute or unregulated. We SHALL pass this Bill through,” he tweeted.



But Sister Derby who asserts that the sexual preferences of individuals should not be the headache of the other retorted.



“You are only doing this to score political points forgetting the harm you are causing queer folk. Tell us what else you will personally gain from passing this bill if not political points??? Shame on you!” her response read.



“You are rather full of perversion. So obsessed with people’s sexual orientation. Shame on you, you backward thinker!!!,” she said in another tweet.

On the back of Sam George’s suggestion that Sister Derby’s music career has failed to flourish, the musician has clapped back at the politician.



She said: “Just by fighting for Ghanaians whose lives YOU are endangering, I consider myself far more successful than you.”





