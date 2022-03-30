4
Sam George drags Nigerians on Twitter

Sam George LGBTQ+ Jab Sam George has mocked Nigerians on Twitter after the Super Eagles' defeat

Sam George pokes Nigerians following Super Eagles’ defeat

Sam George excited over Black Stars' victory

Black Stars qualifies for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ningo Prampram MP has directed his savage wand at the Nigerians after the country lost to Ghana during the 2nd leg of the World Cup qualifications held in Abuja.

In a series of tweets, Sam George, who was obviously excited by Ghana’s victory seized the opportunity to taunt the country’s longstanding rivals on Twitter.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the Black Stars defeated Nigeria’s Super Eagles to secure a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Ghanaians have since taken to social media to express their excitement.

Ghana after drawing 0-0 in Kumasi in the first leg secured a 1-1 draw game in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, after Thomas Partey scored the opening goal in the 10th minute. Nigeria had an equaliser when William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty kick. Ghana, thus, qualified based on the away goal rule.

Following the development, some Ghanaian celebrities including John Dumelo, Shatta Wale, Nana Aba Anamoah and others have taken to their various platforms to tease their Nigerian rivals.

Sam George decided to also join the list.

“Super Eagles, Super Eagles, Super Eagles. Plenty noise. See your lives? You wan fly higher than star? E be you dey ground. Where my indomie chicken dey? Super Chickens of Nigeria,” he wrote shortly after the match ended.

“Whilst we watch the Black Stars of Ghana in Qatar, dear Nigerians, you can watch the Super Chickens in a witchcraft movie on Netflix,” Sam George added.

Read a thread of Sam George’s tweets directed at Nigerians:











