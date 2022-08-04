Sam George reaffirms his love for his wife on 10th wedding anniversary

Sam George and wife, Vera. Photo via Facebook

Ghanaian politician and member of the National Democratic Congress, Sam Nartey George has marked his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife, Vera.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram is known for showering praise on his beloved wife and mother of his three children.



On the occasion of their tenth anniversary, Sam George went all out to declare his love for the woman who has stood with him through thick and thin.



The MP again shared three of his favourite photos with his beautiful partner who he described as his best friend.



"10 years ago today, we made a vow of forever before GOD. It has been a journey of love, affection but most importantly friendship. To my best friend, mother of my kids, wife of my youth, personal Ayigbe Toffee, let's do the next 10 with even more swag and grace," he captioned the photos shared on his social media platforms.



Check out the posts below:





