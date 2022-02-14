Sam George speaks against 'poor time management' by creatives

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

MP calls out Ghanaian creative artistes

It is unacceptable not to start shows on time, Sam George



Rex Omar seconds MP's call for change in entertainment industry



Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, is known for gracing music shows and events in Ghana, a mark that has been commended by music and movie lovers.



He has been spotted at various shows by Ghanaian performers as part of his own way of supporting them but on Saturday, he called out creatives for failing to start programs on time.



Guests have for years been forced to sit long hours before a show can kick off.

Many Ghanaian creatives according to the MP have poor time management.



"See, personally I really wish to see Ghanaians creatives excel and do great but there is a sickening attitude of poor time management. How at almost 10 pm, a show that should have started at 8pm is nowhere near starting is just so wrong.



"The production team have failed. Simple," Sam George wrote in a Facebook post dated February 12.



Reacting to the post, veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician, Rex Omar also noted that the attitude which has gradually been normalized is "highly unprofessional".



Another, Esi Asiedua Kante added, "They will come and say sorry and repeat same attitude."

