‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ should earn Omar Sterling ‘the creator’ – Hammer

Hammer of The Last Two Music Group

• Omar Sterling released 'Same Earth Different Worlds' on June 22

• The album has stoke conversation as music enthusiasts review the 20-track project



• Hammer is of the view that Omar Sterling has served music lovers with a classic piece



Renowned music producer, Hammer of The Last Two Music Group is impressed with Omar Sterling’s lasts album ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ as he has described the piece as “the most important album this year” that “should definitely earn Omar the alias, Paedae the Creator”.



Reviewing the album via a Facebook post on June 23, Hammer noted that Omar Sterling delivered “positive mature content” in his quest to “be different”.



“If you’re looking for ‘follow the crowd’ trending and phony music, this is not your album. This album changes everything”, Hammer mentioned in his preliminary statements.



The 20-track album released on June 22 features M.anifest, Kwesi Arthur, Humble Dis and Efya. Omar Sterling who is a member of music group R2bees also featured his colleague Mugeez on the project.

The songs include ‘A Mountain Full of God’, ‘Bayla Boys Company’, ‘I’m Back’, ‘Solid As A Rock’, ‘Makola Dreams’, ‘Konkonsa’, ‘One Love’, ‘Young, Wild & Free’, ‘Tema Motorway to Aflao’ and ‘Adiakyi’.



The rest are: ‘C1 Boys’, ‘Nowadays’, ‘Could Haves’, ‘Dangerous’, ‘Put On’, ‘Dope Emcees’, ‘Treading On Thin Ice’, ‘18yrs’, ‘Highlife’, and ‘Wake & Bake Ghetto Girl’.



On the day of its release, the rapper occupied three spots in the top five Twitter trends in Ghana. ‘Omar Sterling’,‘Makola Dreams’ and 'Same Earth Different Worlds' made it to the list as music lovers expressed their views on the project.



While hailing Omar Sterling for a good job done, Hammer pointed out eight songs on the album that are his favorites. He backed his choice with reasons.







Below is Hammer's full post.

I just got back from a beautiful adventure that I embarked on yesterday and I’m almost tearing up from the emotion. ‘Same Earth, Different Worlds’ is the most important album this year, in my opinion. It’s full of pain, persistence, reflection and victory.



Omar dared to be different on this one, delivering positive mature content. Absolutely no gimmicks.



This album should definitely earn Omar the alias, Paedae the Creator.



If you’re looking for “follow the crowd” trending and phony music, this is not your album. This album changes everything. ‘S.E.D.W’ can only be described as a document labeled “classified.” My advice is for our young artists to quit abusing trending drills and rhythms, put on their “Rembrandt” hat and show us some art. Dare to be different.



The following is my take, favorite songs and recommendations for a playlist for this album:



“A Mountain Full of Gold” gives you unlimited access to Omar’s mind, with which it’s quite easy to relate. It’s full of lessons learned over the years and a bittersweet appreciation of life itself. The tenderness of the piano supporting the “poetry-format” delivery is what got to me. I seriously recommend it as the album opener and the real intro to the album if you sit down to listen.

“C1 Boys (Community 1 Boys)” is literally a marauding melody festival with a sophisticated Rodney Jenkins-type drum pattern to aid a very emotional reflection of his growing-up.



“Young, Wild and Free” is my favorite on the project and frankly one of the biggest songs on the album in terms of production, in my opinion. This is a top-tier composition with a beautiful rap-to-chorus transition that is nothing short of soothing. I listened to this one the most times, I think.



“Treading On Thin Ice” is definitely a must-hear. He gives an anecdote about a big boy and invokes subliminal messages with metaphors about Patek Philippe watches and more... it has a lot of hidden messages, making it interesting to dissect.



The laid-back delivery gives the melody priority which allows the message to sink in effortlessly. Production also compliments the song with an intriguing Tom Clancy-esque espionage feel to it.



“I’m Back” is the unapologetic Paedae with bars on autopilot delivery, just speaking his mind with satisfactory complexity. The beautiful Tango guitar in the instrumental keeps the bars well-contained.



“Kokonsa” has a special place in my heart because the production sounds like something I would do and that gives me a rather biased perspective of the song. Regardless, it’s definitely one of the biggest songs in GH this year.

“Solid As A Rock” depicts a revolutionary movement. I recommend it for driving on the motorway. Adrenaline is sure to take over.



“Put On” is a beautiful ensemble of several of our local instruments in a Petri dish of Hip Hop and traditional rhythms. It comes with a jerky bounce almost suspending like it’s free of kicks, and then surprises you eventually with one very significant kick.



These are my favorites so far but I’m certain the rest will grow on me Eventually.



Well done Paedae, u just fed us a classic.



