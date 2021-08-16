Same sex marriages will limit God's instructions for procreation – Gospel musician

Gospel musician, Juliana Sackey also known as 'Lady PJ'

Gospel musician, Juliana Sackey popularly known as Lady PJ has revealed that homosexuality has the tendency to wipe out future generations if allowed to function in the country.

She told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM that Ghana is one of the countries where homosexuality shouldn’t be welcomed.



“One of the countries where homosexuality should not come is Ghana so men of God must wake up and pray against it,” she said. Before we realize they will be wiping out generations because we can’t multiply through same-sex relationship and we’ll resort to cloning of human beings.”



Touching on the dangers associated with same-sex marriages, Lady PJ said God has instructed humans to multiply but this instruction will be curtailed if homosexuality is permitted.

“God said go into the world and multiply but same-sex marriage can’t help us to fulfill this instruction by God.”



Meanwhile, scores of Ghanaian celebrities have defended the rights of homosexuals in the country.



The likes of Sister Derby, Wanlov the Kubolor, Lydia Forson and have taken to social media to condemn the anti-LGBT bill which has been laid before parliament.