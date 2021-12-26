Samini, KK Fosu reunite at 'Xperience' music concert

Source: GNA

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musicians Samini and KK Fosu performed together for the first time in over 20 years.

The duo performed at the 2021 edition of 'Samini Xperience' musical concert held on Christmas Eve.



The 2021 concert held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center saw many faithfuls of the "High Grade" family gather to celebrate Samini's over two decade span in the music industry, having also marked his 40th birthday three days ago.



The celebrations couldn't have come at a better time as Samini was suprinsily joined on stage by KK Fosu as they thrilled fans with some of their timeless hits including the ever-rocking "Sudwe", "Yapesi", among others.



The duo despite their feud in past years following the disbandment of the "Trinity Group" in the mid 2000's, placed their differences aside as they dazzled fans one more time with KK Fosu shedding tears after sharing the stage with his long-time friend who had been consistent in the music industry producing hits upon hits.



The concert also had some top Ghanaian artistes making a surprise appearance to support Samini.

Kidi, was very impressive with his performance on the night doing a solo on Samini's "Obi D) Woaa" with the teaming music fans cheering him on with the likes of Kuami Eugene, Kelvynboy, Ofori Ampomsah, among others having their moments on the stage.



But, Samini undoubtedly stole his own show as he ignited the energy in the arena with over three hours of ruthless and staggering live band performance.



