Samini elected SRC president of GIMPA

Samini

Samini elected GIMPA SRC president

Samini says he will keep all promises made during campaign



Among others, he promised to improve the SRC's finances



Dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, alias Samini, is the new president of the Students Representative Council, SRC, of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, GIMPA.



The musician entered the two-horse student leadership race with a number of lofty promises to the students.



At the end of the June 22, 2022 elections, he polled 307 votes as against 212 for his rival Theophilus Quartey.

An elated Samini in comments to the media after the results was announced said he was relieved that the race had ended adding that it was tension-filled at some points.



“It’s a relief. It feels good to finally come to the end of this...It’s been quite tensed couple of weeks and I wasn’t looking at this like a landslide."



According to the award-winning musician, he took nothing for granted neither did he depend on his status as a public figure in the search for votes.



“I knew that if I sat back and enjoyed old glory it could surprise me. So, I had to come on the ground and be like every other regular student who is soliciting for votes,” he added.



“This is just the beginning. I’m going to change GIMPA SRC; make a difference, make an impact and leave it at a level where whoever is going to come will be happy to continue from,” he added.

Among other publicly published promises, Samini said he would do the following;



1. Establish the Onuapa SRC emergency trust fund through crowdfunding and partnership with corporations to support needy students with the payment of fees, businesses and other worthy emergency courses.



2. Create an SRC help desk to assist students with the registration of courses, NSS registration, student loan registration and internship support program.



3. Reviving the student shuttle service to lessen the transportation burdens back and forth GIMPA campus by acquiring a bus and through a partnership with other transport companies.



4. Updating the SRC mobile application with student-friendly features.

5. Renovation of the school’s sports facilities.



6. Setting up business incubation avenues for students.



He also listed a number of supplementary policies that included:



1. Provide student-friendly data sim card for all students.



2. Facilitate affordable hostels with good proximity for students.

3. Less cumbersome passport and driving license acquisition for students.



4. Facilitating affordable student foreign exchange programmes.