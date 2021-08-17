Samini promises to shut down GMA-USA

Headline artiste for the 2021 edition of the Adonko Ghana Music Awards-USA, multiple award-winning musicians, Emmanuel Samini, popular known as Samini is promising a show-stopper at this year’s Adonko Ghana Music Awards-USA.

Samini, who is revered for his enviable performances says he is "going to do it (once again) for the motherland" and this time round deliver with a big bang that will leave revellers begging for more when he is done.



Also performing on the night is Choirmaster of the award-winning group, Praye fame, Oboy Murphy, Jay Hover, Millicent Yankey, Herty Corgie, Jamin Beats and a lot of surprise artists.



The Adonko Ghana Music Awards-USA is scheduled to take place this Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Prestigious Claridge, A Radisson Hotel inside Atlantic City in New Jersey.



This year's event has the official endorsement of Ghana’s representative to the USA, Hajia Alima Mahama and Ghana Mission to the UN.

Organizers of GMA-USA has promised this year's event will be massive and electrifying as artists of Ghanaian origin both in the USA and Ghana have also rallied their fans to do all they can to make sure they win the various categories for which they have been nominated.



With barely 5 days to the d-day, organizers say tickets for the event are fast running out as there appears to be a mad rush for it!



