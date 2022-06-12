Samini pulls down tweet, apologises to UG security man

Singer Samini

UG security man refuses to let Samini pass through without e-card

Popular singer dragged on Twitter



Why Samini trended



Dancehall singer, Samini after careful consideration has pulled down a video he posted on Saturday that captured him 'exposing' a young man stationed at the University of Ghana e-tollbooth.



The popular singer on June 11 shared a video in an attempt to name and shame security personnel who refused to grant him a pass without his e-card. The singer who was on his way to lectures at GIMPA explained that he forgot to pick up his e-card after switching cars.



His action attracted the wrath of Samini who tagged him as a "yawa gateman".



"I have 2 passes,1 for my bikes 1 for cars. Unfortunately, I switched cars and left my pass ...come and see Chairman of gatemen association ooo. Let’s make him popular eeh. The #gatechairman of Legon campus. You do all eventually some sensible security come to beg Chairman for me," the singer tweeted.