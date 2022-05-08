0
Samini recalls how his mother mercilessly beat him for stealing coins

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mothers honoured on Mothers' Day

Samini thanks mother for instilling discipline in him

Samini's song for mothers resurfaces on Mother's Day

As the world observes Mothers’ Day, a number of people have taken to social media platforms to share some memories about their mothers and how they shaped their lives.

In the case of Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, known by his stage name Samini, one of the memorable moments was when his mother disciplined him after he stole money.

That punishment, according to Samini, taught him how wrong it is to engage in theft.

Joining the #memoriesofmama on Twitter, Samini said: “Mine was when she cried and beat me up basabasa for stealing coins to buy alewa and said to me ‘you want to become a thief koo Emma? I’ll die before that happens’. I’ve never felt like touching anything that’s not mine since.”

His post was accompanied by laughing emojis as he wished his mother a Happy Mothers’ Day.

In 2018, Samini released ‘Mama’, a song dedicated to his mother and all mothers across the world. the song was produced by Kwik Action.

On the second Sunday of May each year, mothers are celebrated, honoured and pampered for their roles in the lives of individuals.



