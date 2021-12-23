Samini revamps his old-time beef with Shatta Wale

Samini has revamped the long-standing beef between himself and Shatta Wale in a yet to be aired episode of UTV’s Atuu program hosted by Abeiku Santana.
In the interview, Samini who crowned himself as the true African Dancehall King bragged that Shatta Wale will never win if a lyrical battle is organized for them.
He recounted how some fans of Shatta Wale were booing him off stage when he began performing but 5 minutes into his performance the entire stadium was on their feet roaring out lyrics of his song.
After blowing his own trumpet, Samini boldly stated that all the dancehall artists in the country are aware that he’s matchless when it comes to raw talent.
Speaking on why Shatta Wale has more numbers than him, Samini argued that Ghanaians love “senseless” songs reason Epixode’s song about the hardships in the country didn’t top charts.
Samini ended his argument by emphatically stating that he’s miles ahead of Shatta Wale as far as undiluted talent is concerned.
