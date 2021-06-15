Samini’s former manager Tony Pun pokes Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is an entertainment journalist and analyst

Although not clear what exactly Tony Pun would have done to Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo had the latter described the former’s artiste as “confused and inconsistent”, the consequence of the unknown action would have been imprisonment, according to the artiste manager.



"You call an artiste confused on Live TV....ibe ma artiste like dem lock me by now,” Tony Pun who once managed reggae/dancehall musician Samini said.



Tony Pun made this statement on Facebook to express his views about the brouhaha between Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Shatta Wale.

Arnold, an entertainment analyst and journalist clashed with Shatta Wale after describing the musician as confused and inconsistent.



Arnold had on the previous edition of the show remarked that he is baffled by the blowing hot and cold attitude of Shatta Wale, citing the content of the dancehall musician’s address as the basis for his statement.



Shatta Wale had among other things, said Ghana does not have a unique music genre and subsequently made a proposition for Highlife to be considered in that regard. He also said Ghanaians should set an agenda to play 90% Ghanaians music and 10% foreign.



Reacting to the address, Arnold said Shatta Wale had in the past insulted pundits for making the same suggestions hence needs to render an unqualified apology to them. A livid Shatta Wale however resorted to insults and self-aggrandizement. While ordering Arnold to shut up and stop describing him as confused, he noted that Arnold is not worthy to criticize him because he is wealthier than Arnold.



In what appeared to be a threat, Shatta Wale said “You think somebody bi your boy. It’s only on TV that you can do this” – a statement that received a rebuttal from Arnold.

“We are tired of everyday streets. All you can do is call your boys. You can’t scare anyone here,” Arnold retorted.



Arnold has since Saturday night been trending on social media for being firm. Some have however expressed discontentment following his description of Shatta Wale as “confused and inconsistent”.



