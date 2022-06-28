Samini shares reason for contesting in GIMPA SRC presidential elections

Ghanaian Musician, Samini

Award-winning Ghanaian reggae and dancehall act Samini has shared his reasons for contesting for the SRC president of GIMPA.

Despite how relevant and newsworthy he is, Samini enrolled in the institute secretly without media attention 3 years ago.



For the past weeks, he has been in the media with various opinions and thoughts as to his decision to run for the office of the SRC President of his school. The ‘Iskoki’ hitmaker has finally let the cat out of the bag explaining why he took such a decision.



Speaking to Hypeman Ferggy during the ‘Y Entertainment Podium’ show on Y 97.9 FM, Samini said; “A few students approached me and told me it was almost time for the SRC elections and asked if I had an interest in running for the SRC President. I took it into consideration and spoke with a few level-headed people and they all asked me to go for it and I did.”



Samini further revealed that he did not let his fame and achievements precede him while in school and acted as every student on the GIMPA campus did.

“I am a regular student on campus, my coursemates can attest to that, I don’t hold myself too high and I don’t put myself too low either. I just do what I am to do just like any other student on campus,” he added.



When asked whether he was treated distinctly compared to his colleagues he revealed that his coursemates did not treat him with any specialty because they knew he was a part of them but his other colleagues who were not aware always came up to him wanting selfies and pictures.



“It’s just those who don’t know that I am a student who comes up to me wanting selfies and all that but for my course mates they know me and relate to me as they do with others,” he said.